Govt demonstrated resolve to build robust healthcare system, says Singhi Advisors MD

By Mahesh Singhi

With a budgetary outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh cr for the healthcare sector, an exponential rise of 137 per cent as compared to last year, the Indian government has demonstrated a strong resolve to build a robust and resilient healthcare delivery system in the country.

The emphasis on improving the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare sector in the country holds the potential to ensure access to inclusive and quality healthcare for all the citizens of the country at affordable price-points.

It is also anticipated that the government will continue to create an enabling ecosystem for domestic and global investors in the country’s healthcare and life-sciences sector through necessary policy reforms and interventions.

(The author is Founder & MD, Singhi Advisors)