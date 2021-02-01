BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Opposition slams Modi govt's 'fake' Budget with 'sell India' theme Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Govt pegs receipts from telecom sector at Rs 53,986 cr

Govt slashes revenue expectation from telecom sector; pegs receipts at Rs 53,986 cr

The Finance Ministry in the budget for 2020-21 had projected revenue of Rs 1.33 lakh crore from the telecom sector

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:43 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The government has lowered revenue estimates from the telecom sector while pegging expected receipts at Rs 53,986 crore in the next financial year, according to the budget documents presented in Parliament on Monday.

The Finance Ministry in the budget for 2020-21 had projected revenue of Rs 1.33 lakh crore from the telecom sector which was slashed steeply to Rs 33,737 crore in the revised estimates presented in the budget on Monday.

"Receipts under 'Other Communication Services' mainly relate to the license fees from telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges. Department of Telecom collects recurring licence fees from various Telecom Service Providers licensed by it," the document said.

Get live news updates from the Union Budget 2021 here

The licence fee is levied at 8 per cent of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)- which is considered as income from the sale of telecom services.

The lowering of revenue estimate comes at a time when the government has set the ball rolling for the spectrum auction in which radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block.

The auction in seven spectrum bands for mobile services is scheduled to start from March 1.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021
Telecom
Finance Ministry
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 