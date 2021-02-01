BUDGET 2021
Govt to borrow Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

This is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third budget under the Modi government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:50 ist
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, which includes Rs 5.54 lakh crore of capital spending.

Sitharaman also said states will get 41 per cent share of taxes as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendation and the government has accepted the recommendation.

Exemption from tax audit limit has been doubled to Rs 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes, she said.

The finance minister said advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after payment of dividend.

She further said the government proposes to ease norms to attract more foreign investment in infrastructure sector.

Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman

