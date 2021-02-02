'Union Budget 2021 growth and reform-oriented'

Growth and reform-oriented Budget, says Standard Chartered Bank Cluster CEO

The emphasis on a supportive and transparent tax structure... are steps in the right direction, she writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 02 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 14:43 ist
Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, Standard Chartered Bank. (DH File Photo)

This is a growth and reform-oriented Budget – much needed for the extraordinary times.

The fiscal impulse provided with a revised deficit roadmap signals a clear shift in the policy strategy and is significantly positive, in my view. The focus on capex (2.5% of GDP, highest in more than 15 years), with push towards high growth multiplier sectors (physical, social infra) bodes very well for the long-term growth potential, though execution is key.

More importantly, landmark reform announcements in financial sector (creation of DFI, AMC & ARC, privatisation of 2 banks, FDI limit hike in insurance, tax holiday for foreign banks in IFSC) would provide a strong boost to the economy.

The emphasis on a supportive and transparent tax structure, with tax changes intended to attract foreign flows and channelise domestic savings towards financial sector, are steps in the right direction.

I strongly believe that the focus on privatisation, disinvestment and recycling of assets through infra debt funds/ REITs/InVITs is also positive and would help generate policy space to stimulate economy.

(The author is the Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal) at Standard Chartered Bank)

