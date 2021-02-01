BUDGET 2021
I would give Union Budget 2021 a 9.5/10, says BSE MD

The rationalization of tax structures for FPIs, NRIs, InvITS and REITs will also help attract more funds for capital formation in India, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:47 ist
Credit: bseindia.com

By Ashishkumar Chauhan,

Overall, the Budget is big on large picture and vision despite the calamitous period we have witnessed the last financial year. I would give it 9.5/10. The markets were buoyant reacting to the Budget proposals as no new taxes and levies have been imposed.

The rationalization of tax structures for FPIs, NRIs, InvITS and REITs will also help attract more funds for capital formation in India.

A consolidated Securities Market Act, Domestic Gold Exchange regulator, LIC IPO, other PSU disinvestments by showing a clear cut forward path has given a tremendous boost and strengthened the markets infrastructure framework for capital formation.

Tax efficient zero coupon bonds for infra financing will bring in significant flows and enhance the role of the capital markets in nation building.

(The author is MD & CEO at BSE)

