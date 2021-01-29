Important decade for India's future: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the upcoming decade is very important for the bright future of India. He added that a "golden opportunity" has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters.

He further added that this decade should be fully utilised.

"This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," PM Modi said.

He added, "I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution to the fulfilment of people's aspiration."