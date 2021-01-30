'Increase income tax deduction ceiling on home loan interest rate'

By Parag Munot,

Real estate recovery is crucial to the overall economic rebound. Measures such as raising the income tax deduction ceiling on home loan interest, input tax credit on GST, and expanding the ambit of affordable housing to properties up to Rs. 1 crore in Super Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai and Delhi will significantly incentivize buying.

It would give the sector a much-needed boost and accelerate the mission to provide housing for all by 2022

(Author is Managing Director, Kalpataru Limited)