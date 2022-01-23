India Inc demands lifting restrictions on economic activities

Ahead of the Union Budget, India Inc has urged state governments to lift restrictions on economic activity, given that the occupancy rate of hospital beds due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is well within the manageable level.

Industry body CII has also requested that the government encourage the industry to deploy CSR funding towards providing precautionary shots to the community. It said the industry is ready to contribute an additional 1 per cent under the CSR to the national vaccination mission, apart from the mandated 2 per cent.

“Hospitalization rates in the present wave stand at manageable levels and therefore, industry feels that Covid-related restrictions can be removed to enable the robust recovery process to continue,” said T V Narendran, President, CII.

"In line with the Prime Minister’s guidance to state governments to undertake restrictions where required at a localised level, CII has written to state Chief Ministers to consider curbs at micro containment zones only when hospitalization rates are over 75 per cent. With a lower level of hospitalizations seen in the Omicron variant, it is possible to maintain normal economic activities and protect lives and livelihoods," he said.

CII suggests that 1 per cent of mandated CSR funds be earmarked for vaccination. We also recommend that an additional 1 per cent be added to CSR requirements in the Budget, for a specified period of 12 months, so that boosters can be made available to all age-groups, the body said.

"In fact, our recommendation has been that if companies spend on vaccines for their employees, their families and members of the community, then that expense can be set off against this additional CSR spend. Besides the government provided boosters, the market mechanism should also be made to work for people, who can afford to pay for their booster shots. We have to understand that vaccines are the best stimulus that the government can make available for preserving livelihoods,” he said.

The industry has also urged that the investments under National Infrastructure Pipeline and Gati Shakti program must be fast-tracked.

CII has written to state Chief Ministers with suggestions regarding the level of curbs on markets and factories.

One, social and economic activities need to be considered separately. Social activities, in particular mass gatherings for any social, sports, entertainment, recreation, etc. purposes, should be restricted in general to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant.

Two, containment strategy based on micro containment zones. These are small, clearly marked geographical areas identified and demarcated by district administrations, such as mohallas, neighbourhoods, villages, talukas, urban bodies, pin-codes, etc. to monitor and manage the outbreak.

Three, a key recommendation is to use a combination of vaccination rate, hospitalization incidence and sero-prevalence, if available, to determine the level of restrictions in the micro containment zones. According to CII, containment at micro zones should be considered only when available hospital beds are 75 per cent occupied. Normal economic activities should continue until this level is breached in a microzone and anyway should be permitted in the rest of the district.

Four, even in micro containment zones, all factories may be allowed to function under certain conditions of hygiene and safety. There should be no distinction between essential and non-essential goods and services. All shops may be permitted to open without restrictions on timing to avoid crowding at certain times. However, crowd control is essential to enable social distancing.

