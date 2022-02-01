India on course to become $5 tn economy by FY26: CEA

India on course to become USD 5 trillion economy by FY26: CEA

PM Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 22:21 ist
CEA Anantha Nageswaran. Credit: IANS photo

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday expressed hope that India would become a $5 trillion economy by FY26 or the next year on the back of 8-9 per cent sustained growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed $3 trillion, he said during the Finance Minister's post Budget interaction with media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25.

With this, India would become the third largest economy in the world.

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal while 8-8.5 per cent for the next financial year. As far as $5 trillion economy is concerned, India is the fastest growing large economies in the world.

"Depending on how exchange rate move...Indian Rupee would remain stable to strong given what is going on the developed world. If we continue to retain the path of 8-9 per cent real GDP, it would translate into 8 per cent dollar GDP growth. If we extrapolate that we should be at the $5 trillion by 2025-26 or 2026-27," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Indian economy
Union Budget
Union Budget 2022

What's Brewing

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 