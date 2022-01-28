By Vikash Mishra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MoEVing,

We expect the EV sector to get some SOPs in the forthcoming Budget. The use of EVs, for the first and last-mile mobility, should be made mandatory. This will prove to be significant in mass penetration of EVs in India as well as reduce urban pollution.

First and foremost, companies that are working towards setting up charging infrastructure should receive incentives and structured local support from DISCOMS.

Furthermore, a revision in the duty structure could give a due boost to the EV sector. EV financing should also be looked into as a priority as it will bring prompt adoption, especially in sections of society that can't afford to change old polluting vehicles.

India should gear up for an EV revolution that can be envisioned within the next 5 years. This will reduce our dependency for essential components on other countries.