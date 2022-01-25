Interactive | Budget 2022: A look at government's expenditure in FY22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

As the nation is set to witness polls to five states later this year, the Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states apart from a spending push.

In the previous Union Budget, the government proposed to spend Rs 34,83,236 crore in 2021-22. As per the revised estimates, the government spent Rs 34,50,305 crore in 2020-21, 13 per cent higher than the budget estimate.

Here is the government's FY22 spending in a nutshell:

Watch the latest DH Videos here: