Interactive | Budget: Govt's expenditure in FY22

Interactive | Budget 2022: A look at government's expenditure in FY22

In the previous Union Budget, the government proposed to spend Rs 34,83,236 crore in 2021-22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 18:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

As the nation is set to witness polls to five states later this year, the Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states apart from a spending push.

In the previous Union Budget, the government proposed to spend Rs 34,83,236 crore in 2021-22. As per the revised estimates, the government spent Rs 34,50,305 crore in 2020-21, 13 per cent higher than the budget estimate.

Here is the government's FY22 spending in a nutshell: 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Budget Infographics
Nirmala Sitharaman
Economy
Defence
health
Education
Agriculture

What's Brewing

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

 