Interactive | How markets reacted to the past Union Budgets

Equity benchmark indices ended on positive note on February 1, giving a thumbs up to the Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At close, the Sensex was up 848.40 points or 1.46 per cent at 58,862.57, and the Nifty was up 237.00 points or 1.37 per cent at 17,576.80.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements and Hindalco Industries were the top Nifty gainers, while BPCL, IOC, Tata Motors, M&M and SBI Life Insurance were the major losers.

This is the second Union Budget that the stock markets reacted positively to. In 2021 too, the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here's a look at how the markets reacted to Union Budgets since 2009: