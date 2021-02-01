BUDGET 2021
Deduction on home loan interest extended till Mar 2022 DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Politics of Economy: Reaching out to poll-bound states Budget 2021 Live: Opposition slams Modi govt over 'pro-corporate' Budget; India Inc welcomes reforms Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
ITA hails Rs 1,000-cr package for tea workers in Budget

ITA hails Rs 1,000-cr package for tea workers in Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:30 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) on Monday hailed the budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in West Bengal and Assam.

It would improve sustainability and strengthen the alignment with sustainable development goals (SDG), ITA said in a statement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier on Monday presented the first paperless Union Budget for 2021-22.

The association said it also expects that the tea estate population would be provided a more comprehensive coverage on welfare schemes related to housing, education, sanitation and medical facilities.

Full coverage of Union Budget 2021 on DH

Most tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal are located in remote far-flung places and suffer from several transportation bottlenecks, it said.

"The allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for road infrastructure development in Assam and Rs 25,000 crore in West Bengal is expected to speed up development of roads and infrastructure, thereby facilitating faster communication from tea gardens to destination points," ITA said.

Reacting to the budget announcements, MD of Luxmi Tea, Rudra Chatterjee said, "I think the focus on agricultural infrastructure will improve logistics for tea. The Rs 1,000- crore fund for women engaged in tea industry should improve social investments..

           

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
tea

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 