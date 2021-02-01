Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flays Budget 2021 as pro-corporate one

Even as the Union Budget made some major announcement for highway and metro rail development of Kerala, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Union Budget is protecting corporate interests by allowing private and foreign investments in more public sectors.

He added that the Budget does not offer any relief to those who suffered massive income loss owing to the coronavirus pandemic The agriculture infrastructure cess on petrol and diesel would lead to a price hike of commodities. He also expressed concerns over conducting digital census citing the that the digital divide in the country would affect the digital census.

Read | Poll-bound states get special focus in FM's Budget; Rs 2.27 lakh crore infra projects for TN, WB, Kerala, Assam

The ongoing NH development work in Kerala is likely to get an impetus with Rs. 65,000 crore being earmarked for NH development in the state in the Budget. Allocation of Rs. 1,957.05 crore for the second phase of Kochi metro and development of the modern fishing harbour in Kochi are other major announcements for poll-bound Kerala in the Budget.

Full coverage of Union Budget 2021 on DH

Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran and leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala also alleged that apart from the certain announcements eyeing the upcoming elections, the Budget is generally helping the corporate sector and not benefiting the common people. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said that hike in petrol and diesel prices would badly hit the life of people.