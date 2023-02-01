Key announcements for social sector in Union Budget 2023

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023-24 speech on Wednesday announced that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode.

This Budget has made several notable announcements on schemes and programmes for the social sector.

Sitharaman started her speech by saying, “We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially our youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.”

Here’s a list of the key announcements made for the social sector in the Union Budget 2023-24:

Inclusive development

Sitharaman in the Union Budget speech included economic empowerment of women and providing assistance to traditional artisans and craftspeople, generally referred to as Vishwakarma, four opportunities can be transformative during ‘Amrit Kaal’. The activities will be undertaken through Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission and PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (PM VIKAS) respectively.

Through the government’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas philosophy, the government is focusing on the development of the underprivileged section of society. This budget also focuses on Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeast.

Elimination of manhole

The most significant announcement made by the Finance minister today was the transition from manhole to machine hole for desludging septic tanks and sewers. All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical desludging of sewers.



Reaching the last mile

The government did not miss out on the tribal communities of the nation. The Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission will be launched to improve the socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

The Union Budget 2023-24 mentioned that Rs Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the PVTG Development Mission in the next three years. Under the programme, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.

In another major announcement, FM proposed that the outlay for PM Awas Yojana will be enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore.

The Centre will also provide assistance to the drought-prone central region of Karnataka of Rs 5,300 crore under the Upper Bhadra Project.

Youth power: Education, jobs

Sitharaman said that the National Education Policy was formed to help the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ realize their dreams, as she proposed Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 in the Union Budget. The programme will be launched to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years with a focus on on-job training, and industry partnership. It will also coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

Thirty Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States to upskill youth for international opportunities.

Sitharaman outlined the seven priorities of this year's Union Budget that “complement each other and act as the 'saptarishi' guiding us through the Amrit Kaal.”