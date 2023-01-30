Log9 founder thinks the government should include EVs in Priority Sector Lending in Budget 2023

Akshay Singhal, CEO & Founder Log9 Materials
"To accelerate the penetration of EVs in the country, in the upcoming Union Budget 2023, the Government should include EVs in Priority Sector Lending (PSL) in order to make financing EVs cheaper and making them more affordable for the masses. Also, when it comes to incentives and financial enablers, the Government must take into consideration not just the volumes of production committed by manufacturers, but also the technological superiority of the vehicles and battery technologies in terms of safety, longevity, and fast-charging so as to ensure only the best reaches the final customers."
