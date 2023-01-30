'Digital health is one of the key focus areas for Govt'

Lupin Digital Health CEO thinks digital health is one of the key focus areas for India

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 19:21 ist
Sidharth Srinivasan. Credit: Lupin Digital Health

Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health

“Digital Health is rightly one of the key focus areas for Indian Government. Specifically, Digital Therapeutics holds tremendous potential to boost accessibility of healthcare. On the affordability front, we are hopeful that in the upcoming budget, the Government will reduce GST on Digital Therapeutics services from the current 18%. This will improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of digitally-enabled care at home. Moreover, this move will help in reducing the overall burden on our existing healthcare system. Additionally, we believe that tax incentives and government grants to support R&D in the field of AI specifically for disease management and prevention can augment delivery of personalized services to patients and lead to positive health outcomes, at scale.”

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Healthcare

What's Brewing

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

 