Lupin Digital Health CEO thinks digital health is one of the key focus areas for India

Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health

“Digital Health is rightly one of the key focus areas for Indian Government. Specifically, Digital Therapeutics holds tremendous potential to boost accessibility of healthcare. On the affordability front, we are hopeful that in the upcoming budget, the Government will reduce GST on Digital Therapeutics services from the current 18%. This will improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of digitally-enabled care at home. Moreover, this move will help in reducing the overall burden on our existing healthcare system. Additionally, we believe that tax incentives and government grants to support R&D in the field of AI specifically for disease management and prevention can augment delivery of personalized services to patients and lead to positive health outcomes, at scale.”