Major changes Sitharaman announced in Budget 2023

All eyes are set on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will be presenting her sixth and the last Budget of the 17th Lok Sabha. The new government will present the full budget after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls, expected sometime in April-May. In the meantime, we take a look at key announcements made by the finance minister last year.

Here are the major announcements from last year's Budget:

1) Sitharaman had announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. People opting for the new tax regime -- with income up to Rs 7 lakh -- don't have to pay any income tax.

2) The finance minister also reduced the number of tax slabs to five from six and increased the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from the earlier Rs 2.5 lakh. She also announced that the new tax regime would be the default tax regime.

3) To further improve tax payer services, the government had proposed a roll out of a next-generation Common IT Return Form for tax payer convenience, along with plans to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, as per PIB data.

4) The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was hiked from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme was enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single accounts and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

5) In terms of spending, education budget was increased to Rs 1,13,000 cr as compared to Rs 99,900 cr in 2022-23. Health budget was raised to Rs 88,950 cr as compared to Rs 70,940 cr in the previous fiscal. Defence budget was raised to Rs 5,94,000 cr from Rs 5,85,000 cr, as per an Economic Times report.

6) The government had announced the launch of Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, a one-time new small savings scheme, to offer deposit facility upto Rs 2 lakh for women for tenure of 2 years (up to March 2025) at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option.

7) For the ease of doing business, Sitharaman had announced the PAN as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

8) Among other key announcements, the government had said Entity DigiLocker would be setup for use by MSMEs, large business and charitable trusts to store and share documents online securely, the PIB data further said.

(With inputs from PIB)