FM vows financial viability measures for infra projects

Measures to be taken to enhance financial viability of infra projects, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Enhancing financial viability shall also be obtained by adopting global best practices, innovative ways of financing, and balanced risk allocation, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 17:38 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said measures will be taken to increase financial viability of infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships (PPP), with technical and knowledge assistance from multi-lateral agencies.

In her Budget speech, the minister said for financing the infrastructure needs, stepping-up of public investment will need to be complemented by private capital at a significant scale.

Also Read | Govt's subsidies to decline 39% to Rs 4,33,108 cr in FY22; to further drop next fiscal

"Measures will be taken to enhance financial viability of projects including PPP, with technical and knowledge assistance from multi-lateral agencies," she said.

Enhancing financial viability shall also be obtained by adopting global best practices, innovative ways of financing, and balanced risk allocation, she said.

On capacity building for infrastructure projects, she said with technical support from the Capacity Building Commission, central ministries, state governments, and their infra-agencies will have their skills upgraded.

This will ramp up capacity in planning, design, financing (including innovative ways), and implementation management of the PM Gat Shakti infrastructure projects. 

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
infrastructure
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 