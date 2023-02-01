Naqvi hails Budget as 'progressive & people-friendly'

'Progressive and people-friendly', Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hails Union Budget

This was the government's last full Budget before next year's Lok Sabha elections

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:37 ist
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament as "progressive" and "people-friendly", and called it a "gazette of the glorious journey of a strong and self-reliant India".

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, "This is a progressive, phenomenal, and people-friendly Budget, which is a gazette of the glorious journey of a strong and self-reliant India. The Budget is committed to the welfare and empowerment of villages, farmers, the poor and all other sections of the society in the backdrop of a global recession."

He added, "Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsightedness, the Indian economy has not been affected by the global challenges."

Business News
Narendra Modi
Indian economy
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

