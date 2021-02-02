Progressive Budget, but should have focused more on realty, says thyssenkrupp CEO

By Manish Mehan

The direction of the Union Budget 2021 seems progressive. However, more focus on the realty sector would have been welcome. Having said that, the Government’s decision to extend the tax benefit to boost demand and supply of affordable housing, and providing the much-needed push for the metro expansion projects across the nation will propel growth across segments including the elevator industry in India.

(The author is CEO & MD, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India))