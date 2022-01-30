Rajya Sabha to take up issues of public concern during Budget Session

The government and MPs will get 79:30 hours or around 60% of the scheduled 135 hours for legislative business and for taking up issues of immediate public concern in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session starting Monday.

There are 29 sittings scheduled in two legs of the session but not much business is held on the first two days as they are marked for tabling the President's Address and the Budget.

While the first part of the session will have 10 sittings -- 40 hours -- between January 31 and February 11, there are 19 sittings -- 95 hours -- in the second leg between March 14 and April 8.

With the session being held under Covid-19 protocols, the Parliament is sitting in a staggered manner with Rajya Sabha functioning between 10am and 3pm while Lok Sabha is sitting from 4pm to 9pm.

The Zero Hour, which usually runs into one hour, has been reduced to 30 minutes with a total of 13:30 hours available for raising issues of public importance and laying of official papers and reports. Question Hour will be one hour each.

A total of 15 hours time is scheduled for Private Members’ Business on six days during the session. During the first week of the second part of the session, Private Members’ Bills will be taken up on Thursday as Friday being a holiday.

The first leg of the Budget Session will be dominated by the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address starting February 2 and ending on February 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on February 9. This will be followed by a general discussion on Budget.

During the Budget session of 2021, Rajya Sabha discussed the motion for 15:37 hours on Motion of Thanks and of 10 hours 43 minutes on the Union Budget: 2021-22 in the Rajya Sabha accounted for over 52% of the total time available during the first part of the session. Rajya Sabha saw a debate of 10:43 hours on the Budget in the first leg of the Session last year.

This session will be the sixth to be held since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 Budget Session was curtailed by eight sittings due to the pandemic while the 2021 Budget Session was shortened by 10 sittings.

