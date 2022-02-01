Reaction from India Inc and industry watchers

Alok Dubey, CFO, Acer India The Union Budget announced today showcased the government's initiative towards Digital Transformation. From announcing a Digital University, for online learning to high-quality e-content across languages will enable the youth to skill, upskill and reskill themselves. These programs under digital learning and the connectivity expansion will further strengthen the availability and accessibility of the internet in rural areas. With the government infrastructure spending push, we are likely to see more employment and growth opportunities and enhanced private sector investment in manufacturing. We are confident that the exemption of duty on parts of select electronic items will further boost the domestic manufacturing of electronics goods under the PLI scheme. Overall, the Union Budget 2022-23 is a promising budget and a step forward towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers: The Union Budget 2022-23 is forward-looking and focuses on a long-term plan for the country with digitization, urban development, and sustainability at its core. For the real estate sector, the budget placed an outlay of INR48,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the construction of 80 lakh homes will facilitate affordable housing. This, yet again, showcases the government’s commitment on building affordable housing stock. However, we would have liked if there was more push on the demand side, such as extension & expansion of the credit linked subsidy scheme. The Budget made several announcements to spur the growth of the logistics sector in the country. The government repealed about 1,490 union laws in recent years, paving the way for improving ease of doing business. The government also plans to launch ‘Ease of Doing Business 2.0.’ This should include more dynamic aspects and make India a more investment-friendly destination. The budget announced a few laudable incentives for startups. The time extension provided to claim tax benefits will provide a breather for start-ups and encourage more start-ups in India. We look forward to the announcement on the replacement of the Special Economic Zone Act with new legislation. This has the potential to make export-led parks attractive for investments. The new benefits will also trickle down to technology companies who export services and have a positive bearing on commercial office real estate. Om Malviya, President, Tezos India We are happy to note that the FM has announced crypto tax provisions in this budget, legitimising crypto transactions in some way. However, it is disappointing to see that the Government has decided that the income from the transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent -- which seems to be too high, given that the NFTs, cryptocurrencies and digital assets space is already booming and has immense potential for the economy in the near future. I am hopeful and certain that once the full potential of crypto is realised it will be lowered further. PS Viswanath, MD&CEO, Randstad India Budget 2022 is a futuristic and inclusive move to accelerate growth across a complete spectrum - digital economy, infrastructure, agriculture, digital health ecosystem, transportation and logistics, skill development and women-led development. The decision to maintain the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% for FY23 will certainly improve India’s overall credit standing in global markets. What excites us is the much-needed boost and purposeful focus that has been given for employment generation and skilling. Specifically, the productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors with the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs will be a definite game-changer. The setting up of a world-class Digital University and the DESH-Stack e-portal for upskilling, reskilling and cross-skilling will place India as a global hub for talent. The emphasis on sunrise opportunities in deep tech areas will make the Indian industry more competitive in global markets and open up significant job opportunities, especially for the youth in the country in these specialized areas. The government’s continued focus on enabling a more transparent system of governance, incentivizing companies to grow through initiatives like 'One Nation, One Registration' augurs well in the country’s quest to improve its ease of doing business and ease of living credentials, implementation being the key. In all, Budget 2022 is a bold step into the future to pilot India’s economy on an upward growth trajectory. Large HR Services organizations like us have a huge role to play, and we look forward to partnering with the government to conquer higher summits of inclusive growth for the country. The onus is now on the Government to ensure seamless execution of these key initiatives announced to understand how they will impact in the short term, but this budget can be considered as a winning booster shot for India's employment, skilling and digital narratives. Mohamad Faraz, Founding Partner, Upsparks, an early-stage venture capital firm The startup ecosystem in India is the third-largest in the global market and Budget 2022 has brought in some positive moves to help drive growth in the start-up sector in India. Extension of capital gains exemption for investments in start-ups by a year comes as a relief and will boost investor sentiment towards start-ups in India. The inclusion of a 30% tax would help to regulate the cryptocurrency sector in India however it could also result in a decline in retail investor interest and further clarity on the same could help boost investor confidence. Bringing digital assets into the tax regime is a welcome move from the government and it is important to see how the implementation will be done. The government should also instruct other stakeholders such as financial institutions to support cryptocurrency players to operate with ease. Currently, several roadblocks from banks make it difficult for cryptocurrency players to function smoothly. The move of bringing digital records, one portal for logistics movement across the country will also boost health-tech, logistics start-up sectors. Enabling the digital interoperability in banking and payments will further boost fintech innovation and opportunities and boost penetration beyond Tier 1 cities to small towns and cities. Interoperability through post-office and scheduled banking will enable fintech adoption in smaller towns. Rana Mehta, Partner and Leader Healthcare, PwC India The pandemic has caused a silent global mental health epidemic. The use of telemedicine to diagnose and treat such patients has proved to be highly effective given the unobtrusive nature of the interaction which also ensures patient privacy. Given the shortage of mental health professionals, especially in rural areas, telemedicine will greatly enhance accessibility for patients requiring psychiatric help. Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Exchange We are delighted by the announcements today. It gives relief to a lot of investors that the Government is recognizing the crypto-asset ecosystem and has taken efforts to give clarity on its taxation. This legitimizes the crypto asset in the country and paves way for a formal umbrella of regulations going forward. A standardized 30% tax treatment is welcome though we await the details on what is a taxable event and is the threshold for a 1% TDS deduction. We do hope that the Government will give exchanges and other businesses a certain time period to enable the tech behind TDS deduction and bookkeeping. Offsetting and carrying forward losses have worked well in other countries but we are happy to see a consideration given to all such instances. The issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the RBI will enable an efficient transfer of the digital rupee much like UPI, IMPS or NEFT. This can make transfers cheaper and enable 24x7 serviceability. Overall, we believe that the ecosystem along with its businesses and investors are primed for growth in the upcoming future. The Government, we believe, has already laid the foundation for a future thriving and sustaining industry. Sambit Chakraborty, Board of Adviser, Indigrid Technology, a company which helps with EV Battery-Swapping The policies should take a holistic approach to ensure that there is a proper and adequate supply network of swappable packs and swap stations so that it works as if someone is fuelling their vehicle and is able to “swap” in 2-3 minutes. Ground charging does not really work except at home (not for commercial purposes) because of the load it will exert on the grid and the time it takes. Convenience especially for the last mile operators, gig economy players and home tests/collections is key. Second, there is a proliferation of low quality Chinese players who are “cheap”. There are substantial safety and dependency issues being built into the system. If the policy can build in a structure to raise the safety and “atmanirbhar” aspects and the made in India aspects - that will be a boon for India in the long run. There are many Indian manufacturers of safe batteries and swap stations who would then not have to choose to lower quality and safety standards. Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO Designate, KPMG in India This is a pro-growth budget. It has taken a holistic and integrated perspective to all key issues including green transition requirements. Effective implementation should now be the aim to aid growth. With a continued focus on infrastructure development, the current union budget also aims to boost the renewable energy sector, offer much-needed support to the MSME sector, and make new headways into digital currency regulations. This will aid the growth of the economy and drive it out of the headwinds faced during COVID-19. Focus on and support for forward-looking technologies such as digital currency, 5G, EVs and use of drone technologies as laid out in the budget will help the country in its progress during the “Amrith Kaal”. Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, Deloitte India: The Honorable Finance Minister has again announced that the auctions for 5G spectrum and roll out will happen in the fiscal year 2022-23. The roll-out across the country will also happen much faster than other previous generation roll-outs considering the fact that the FM, in her speech, has also talked about the liberalisation of all villages by 2025. Focus on digital education including digital universities will further push the need for high-speed broadband across the country. While the details of the PLI for design-led manufacturing in the 5G space are awaited, it could be broadened beyond manufacturers to the TSPs and telecom infrastructure players. Also, the USO funds have historically been used for the rural infrastructure roll-out. A 5% allocation towards R&D and commercialization of the technology could help some of the indigenous niche players build up technologies around O-RAN and Private networks. Deepto Roy, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co: Sovereign green bonds would be an important source for funding carbon-neutral projects. Availability of funds would be a key driver to help India achieve its stated policy goal of deep carbonization George Rajkumar, Country President, Grundfos India: Budget 2022 has laid the foundation for India@100 with the Government showing its commitment towards a sustainable and greener future for Indians. With India expected to grow at 9.27%, the much-needed impetus towards climate action has been observed in this year’s budget. The allocation of INR 60,000 crores towards the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ initiative to connect 3.8 crore households with tap water connection is commendable and will also boost the country’s water infrastructure. While nearly half of our population is residing in urban areas, the focus on sustainable measures for megacities must also include sustainable management of water and wastewater to prevent loss of water, improve recycling and also reduce the destruction from natural calamities such as floods and droughts. The roadmap of transitioning towards a circular economy across sectors is also a welcoming move and will have a direct impact on our fight against climate change. The introduction of sovereign green bonds for funding of green infrastructure and the energy audit mechanisms for large commercial buildings will be a game-changer for infrastructure projects, enabling further carbon reduction while we grow our economy by leaps and bounds. Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric: "The formulation of battery swapping standards and interoperability is a much-needed step in the right direction. There's been a lot of confusion in the swapping companies, which has dampened EV adoption. Seamless and widespread charging infrastructure is the need of the hour to accelerate the EV revolution in the country. The focus and thought towards the EV sector by the honourable finance minister reflects the government's poise towards accelerating EV adoption. This will also help us achieve our vision of expanding our battery-swapping network across 100 cities in the next three years I would have loved if GST in battery and spare parts had also been reduced to 5% like it's there for E-vehicles purchases; this would also help the entire electric vehicle ecosystem." Rajeev Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, Mitsubishi Electric India: "This is a growth-oriented Budget, I am sure that stepping up the capital expenditure sharply by 35.4% will have an incremental effect on the overall growth of the economy. It is good that the policymakers understand that nearly half of our population is likely to be living in urban areas by 2047 when India is at 100. The announcement for an urban capacity building like mass transit, planning help, etc. would act as a good principle for the development of the country. The budget has demonstrated a good balance between today’s needs and the future’s demand. Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV): We welcome the measures announced by the honourable Finance Minister, today. The budget for 2022–23 gives a huge impetus to the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Introducing the battery swapping policy and recognizing battery or energy as a service will help to develop EV infrastructure and increase the use of EVs in public transportation. It would motivate businesses engaged in delivery and ride aggregation businesses to incorporate EVs into their fleet. It will create new avenues for companies to venture into the business of battery swapping. Additionally, creating special clean zones will further accelerate the adoption of EVs and spread awareness amongst the citizens. The move will benefit the whole segment, i.e E2W, E3W, E-cars, and buses. The budget also provides attention to the need for skilled resources in the industry. Introducing new skill programs in ITI will bridge the skill gap that currently exists in the industry. The industry would be happy to work with the government to devise customized courses to meet the demands of the EV industry. Overall, the budget aims at strengthening the whole ecosystem of the EV industry, which will spur the demand for green vehicles.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for FY23 is well balanced with fiscal prudence and ‘ease of doing business’ as the main themes. I believe the 35% increase in capital expenditure for FY23 is positive and will drive the creation of much-needed infrastructure and jobs. The FM must also be commended for maintaining the fiscal deficit at 6.9% of GDP in FY22. The Budget’s focus on ensuring regulatory ease by promoting digital trust and digital compliance steps in the right direction. We were expecting some incentives for Pharma R&D in the Budget as public investment is very low in this critical area of research and innovation, which are key for spurring exponential economic growth. The FM has assured the government’s support for R&D expenditure in sunrise areas such as drones, AI, genomics, space, clean energy etc. We will need to see the fine print if there is anything on pharma. The only concern I have is the absence of any fiscal stimulus for the MSME & Services sector that have borne the brunt of the pandemic with large layoffs and job losses reflected in a sharp drop in rural and semi-urban consumption. Government will need to address this urgently. Overall, it was a positive Budget without any negative surprises.

Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder of Upside AI "This budget was great because it spoke the language of new India and looks to the future. Plenty of buzzwords - Drones, blockchain, crypto, green energy, startups. But it was more than just lip service as the FM’s speech relays the government's willingness to work with emerging sectors. Moves like addressing crypto uncertainty, digital rupee, investment in green energy, the committee for startups, limiting surcharge on LTCG are all positive not just for the policies themselves but also for the signal the government is giving us. Focus on infrastructure, the LIC IPO, updating the IBC are continuing themes from last year. We hope to see more executions of these this year. Overall, the budget continued to signal intent and direction for the government which was positive. Negative was the lack of tax cuts or relief for consumers and businesses who have suffered greatly in the last two years."