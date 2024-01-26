Real estate sector wants tax relief, liberalisation of foreign investment norms in 2024 Interim Budget

In this context, let us take a look at the expectations of the real estate industry from the 2024 Budget:

"This year, the demands go beyond the usual expectation of single-window clearance and industry status, which could unlock financial advantages and streamline project approvals. There is an express need for more tax sops for both homebuyers as well as investors," said Ramani Sastri, Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd.

"A moderate reduction in GST rates for the real estate sector would also make homes more affordable and spark demand. We also expect the maximum tax rate of 30 per cent to be reduced to improve individual buying power. The Budget should offer a degree of personal tax relief, either by ways of lower tax rates or by readjusting tax slabs, which is the need of the hour," Sastri further added.

"It is necessary to increase the Section 24 of the Income Tax Act's Rs 2 lakh tax rebate on home loan interest rates to at least Rs 5 lakh. Doing so could stimulate a more robust market for housing, particularly in the budget homes segment, which has seen a decline in demand since the pandemic," Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said.

Puri has also urged the government to take a look at affordable housing in urban areas.

He said, "The government needs to take a hard look at adjusting the qualifying cost of properties within cities’ affordable housing segment. Although the units' defined size of 60 square metres is reasonable, the prices of up to Rs 45 lakh make them unaffordable to a huge share of the target clientele."

"Given the current performance of the rupee, it presents an opportune moment for reforms targeted at foreign capital inflows, including anticipated reductions in interest income tax and liberalisation of foreign investment norms in the real estate sector," said Aakash Patel, Director, Atul Projects India Pvt. Ltd.