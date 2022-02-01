Rs 300 crore for digitisation of agri cooperatives, another Rs 274 crore for making them successful economic entities

The six-month-old Ministry of Cooperation headed by Amit Shah was on Monday allocated Rs 900 crore in the latest Budget with the bulk going to the digitisation of around 63,000 primary agriculture cooperative societies and an umbrella scheme, providing support in terms of finance, technology and infrastructure to transform them into successful economic entities.

The ministry was formed on July 7 last year and Shah was given the charge. This is the first allocation for the ministry in a Budget.

The highest allocation of Rs 350 crore was for the digitisation of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). This scheme aims at the computerisation of 63,000 functional PCAS, leading to an increase in its efficiency, profitability, transparency and accountability.

Another Rs 274 crore has been earmarked for an umbrella scheme for the overall development of cooperatives by providing them necessary support in terms of finance, technology and infrastructure and transforming them into successful entities.

This will be used for recapitalisation of PACS, seed money for new PACS, revival of defunct PACS and transformation of PACS into multi-role cooperatives on the lines of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), assistance to cooperative societies in branding, marketing and trade, capital subsidy for creation of basic infrastructure and creation of a national database of cooperative societies.

For the Cooperative Credit Guarantee Fund that provides credit guarantee on loans of PACS and other primary cooperative societies, Rs 1 crore has been allocated.

The Budget has earmarked Rs 30 crore for introducing cooperative education as a course curriculum and also as an independent degree/diploma courses in schools and universities, This is expected to take care of research in the field of cooperation.

For revamping the existing cooperative training structure in the country and modernising training methods, Rs 25 crore has been allocated.

The National Council for Cooperative Training (NCCT) will get Rs 39 crore while the Vaikunthlal Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management has been allocated Rs 11 crore to enable it to become independent with its own budgetary allocation from the next fiscal.

