Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

The Census operations will get Rs 3,768.28 crore in the next fiscal even as the government is yet to announce the schedule for the re-start of the process that was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The allocation for 2021-22 in the Union Budget is, however, a decline of Rs 799.72 crore or 17.5% of Rs 4,568 crore allocated in the last budget.

In 2020-21, the revised budget brought down the allocation to Rs 755 crore as the government postponed the Phase-I of the 2021 Census indefinitely following the pandemic. In 2019-20, the government had spent Rs 1,319.89 crore.

The Phase 1 of the Census 2021, which is the House Listing and Housing Census, and updation of the controversial NPR where to begin on various dates decided by states and union territories beginning April and ending by September last year. The second phase -- population enumeration -- was scheduled during this February 9-28.

Officials said that it is unlikely that the operations would resume soon and it could be postponed by another year, as the country is still fighting the pandemic. However, there was no official word on further postponing the exercise.

In her budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, mentioned that 2021 is the year of the Eighth Census of independent India.

"The forthcoming Census could be the first digital census in the history of India. For this monumental and milestone-marking task, I have allocated Rs 3,768 crore in the year 2021-2022," she said.

A government statement on March 25 last year, the day the country went into a national lockdown, had said that all such activities are "postponed till further orders". It had said the decision to postpone the Census and NPR exercises due to the high alert in the country due to Covid-19.

The Census operations had run into rough weather following the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill and fears that the updation of the National Population Register along with the Census could lead to the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Several Opposition-ruled states have said that it would not conduct NPR as it is associated with CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While states like Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry state Assemblies have passed resolutions that will not carry out NPR, Bihar and Delhi Assemblies have passed resolutions that it will allow NPR in the 2010 format only.