BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Budget talks about all-round development, says Modi Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: FM

Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

She said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:10 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The Census operations will get Rs 3,768.28 crore in the next fiscal even as the government is yet to announce the schedule for the re-start of the process that was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The allocation for 2021-22 in the Union Budget is, however, a decline of Rs 799.72 crore or 17.5% of Rs 4,568 crore allocated in the last budget.

In 2020-21, the revised budget brought down the allocation to Rs 755 crore as the government postponed the Phase-I of the 2021 Census indefinitely following the pandemic. In 2019-20, the government had spent Rs 1,319.89 crore.

Follow live updates on Union Budget 2021

The Phase 1 of the Census 2021, which is the House Listing and Housing Census, and updation of the controversial NPR where to begin on various dates decided by states and union territories beginning April and ending by September last year.  The second phase -- population enumeration -- was scheduled during this February 9-28.

Officials said that it is unlikely that the operations would resume soon and it could be postponed by another year, as the country is still fighting the pandemic. However, there was no official word on further postponing the exercise.

In her budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, mentioned that 2021 is the year of the Eighth Census of independent India.

"The forthcoming Census could be the first digital census in the history of India. For this monumental and milestone-marking task, I have allocated Rs 3,768 crore in the year 2021-2022," she said.

A government statement on March 25 last year, the day the country went into a national lockdown, had said that all such activities are "postponed till further orders". It had said the decision to postpone the Census and NPR exercises due to the high alert in the country due to Covid-19.  

The Census operations had run into rough weather following the passage of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill and fears that the updation of the National Population Register along with the Census could lead to the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Several Opposition-ruled states have said that it would not conduct NPR as it is associated with CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). While states like Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry state Assemblies have passed resolutions that will not carry out NPR, Bihar and Delhi Assemblies have passed resolutions that it will allow NPR in the 2010 format only.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Census

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 