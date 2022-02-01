Rs 60,000cr allocated to provide tap water: FM

Rs 60,000cr allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 cr households, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said the current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' is 8.7 crores

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 18:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said the current coverage of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' is 8.7 crores.

"Of this 5.5 crore households were provided tap water in last two years itself. Allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made with an aim to cover 3.8 crore households in 2022-23," she said.

Also Read | Budget 2022: India loosens purse strings to propel post-pandemic recovery

She also informed that the government has decided to extend the period of incorporation by one year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

The finance minister also said the government proposes to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in NPS (National Pension System) by the state government to employees.

