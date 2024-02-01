JOIN US
Homebusinessunion budget

Skill India Mission trained, upskilled 1.4 crore youth, says Sitharaman

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 07:22 IST

New Delhi: As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country.

She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP, governance, development and performance, she added.

(Published 01 February 2024, 07:22 IST)
