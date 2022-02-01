Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery: FM

Vaccination coverage speed helped economic recovery: FM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:35 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the speed in the coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, she said the country is in the midst of the Omicron wave.

