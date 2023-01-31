Startups' capital gains taxes need changes: Cashify CFO

Startups' capital gains taxes need changes: Cashify CFO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 22:59 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Subodh Garg, Chief Financial Officer, Cashify

"India is an emerging hotspot for mobile manufacturing. To promote the Make in India and make the most of this economy-boosting strategy, the government should reduce the GST rate on mobile phones in the upcoming budget.

In the startup industry, ESOPs are gaining popularity. Further, to make ESOPs more lucrative offers, so that start-ups can get good talent, the ESOPs must be taxed at the time of liquidity. Currently, these are taxed at the time of conversion to equity. At the time of conversion, the employees have to pay tax from their own pocket, or else they will lose the value created by them.
Moreover, capital gain from the sale of shares in private companies is taxed at a higher rate. To attract more investment in start-ups, the capital gains from startups should be taxed at rates equivalent to those of listed companies." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Business News

What's Brewing

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

 