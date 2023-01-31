Startups' capital gains taxes need changes: Cashify CFO

Subodh Garg, Chief Financial Officer, Cashify

"India is an emerging hotspot for mobile manufacturing. To promote the Make in India and make the most of this economy-boosting strategy, the government should reduce the GST rate on mobile phones in the upcoming budget.

In the startup industry, ESOPs are gaining popularity. Further, to make ESOPs more lucrative offers, so that start-ups can get good talent, the ESOPs must be taxed at the time of liquidity. Currently, these are taxed at the time of conversion to equity. At the time of conversion, the employees have to pay tax from their own pocket, or else they will lose the value created by them.

Moreover, capital gain from the sale of shares in private companies is taxed at a higher rate. To attract more investment in start-ups, the capital gains from startups should be taxed at rates equivalent to those of listed companies."