States, cities encouraged to take up urban planning: FM

States, cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning: FM

The government launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25 June 2015

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning.

She said that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode.

Follow our special Budget coverage

Cities will also be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds, the minister said.

The government launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25 June 2015. Hundred of smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 