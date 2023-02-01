States, cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning.
She said that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode.
Follow our special Budget coverage
Cities will also be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds, the minister said.
The government launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25 June 2015. Hundred of smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs
'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets
Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles
Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory
Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI