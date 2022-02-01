Subsidy bill shoots up in 2021-22 to Rs 4.87 lakh crore; Rs 3.55 lakh crore estimated for next fiscal

The subsidy bill grew by Rs 1.17 lakh crore over the estimate to touch Rs 4.87 lakh crore this fiscal, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government to extend food security net as well as for providing help to farmers reeling under rising fertiliser price.

In the 2021-22 Budget, it was estimated that the government would need Rs 3.69 lakh crore.

The main reason attributed for the rise this fiscal, according to the latest budget documents, is the extension of free food grain scheme and additional outgo on fertiliser subsidy to protect farmers and the farm sector from the impact of price rise in the fertiliser sector.

For 2022-23, the government, however, expects that Covid-19 pandemic may ebb leading to its reduced intervention and has now estimated it would need Rs 3.55 lakh crore by reducing the subsidies on food, fuel and fertiliser drastically. The major subsidies -- food, fertiliser and petroleum -- is estimated to be around Rs 3.18 lakh crore, which is around 1.2% of the GDP.

Follow live updates on Budget 2022 here

The latest Budget documents showed that the food subsidy touched Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against the Budget estimates of Rs 2.42 lakh crore. In the next fiscal, it has reduced it to Rs 2.06 lakh crore, as the government may not extend the supply of food grains to the poor that would be running till this March.

The fertiliser subsidy witnessed a massive jump -- Rs 79,529.68 crore in Budget estimates to Rs 1.40 lakh crore in revised estimates for this fiscal. For the next financial year, it has been pegged at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Check latest news on Budget 2022

However, the petroleum subsidy came down -- revised estimates at Rs 6,516.92 crore against Rs 14,073.35 crore. The subsidy bill on fuel is likely to come further down to Rs 5,812.50 crore. The subsidy bill on petroleum has come down mainly because of the drop in LPG subsidy.

According to the documents, major subsidies rose by 14.1% during April-November 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Food subsidy rose by 41.2% and nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy rose by 53.3% during the same period.

Check out DH's latest videos: