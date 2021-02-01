The is a 'growth' budget: Realty sector

By Murali Malayappan

I would say, ‘this is a well-balanced, progressive, and revolutionary Budget – the best one possible, in a never seen before challenging circumstance. This is a budget focused on growth and welfare and it will act towards the restoration of normalcy to the movement of people and their livelihood activities.

Supplemented by the various stimulus packages announced from time to time by the Government since the outbreak of the pandemic, this budget will surely help to sustain the economic recovery that is achieved now, through the measures like increased investments in healthcare and infrastructure. Rs 2.23 lac crores allocation for Health care and wellbeing, and allocation of Rs 35000 crores for covid vaccine program, are laudable and the right moves at this juncture.

Track live updates of Union Budget 2021 here

Government is well aware and appreciative that rapid vaccination would create far more value for the GDP than its actual cost. Approval of two vaccines for emergency use, with approval for another two likely to come soon, gives the indication about Government's seriousness about faster vaccine administration to masses. This is justified and this is as important as spending for national defence.

Similarly, allocation of Rs5.54 lac crores for capital expenditure and Rs1.18 lac crores for Road Development is much needed progressive measures.

Obviously, with the above growth measures, the fiscal deficit will be much higher than the previous years. But the outlay is inevitable and an essential step. The fiscal deficit is set to jump to 9.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in 2020-21 as per the revised Estimates.

This may be sharply higher than 3.5 per cent of GDP that was projected in the Budget Estimates. We have to acknowledge the slump in government revenues amid the pandemic, which has led to a sharp rise in deficit and market borrowing. A new roadmap for fiscal consolidation announced in the budget is well-timed.

As to affordable housing, an extension of eligibility of erstwhile tax sop on a home loan up to FY22 and extension of tax holiday for affordable housing projects by one more year are a breather and booster.

Overall, this is a “Growth” budget!

(The author is Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties Ltd.)