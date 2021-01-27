The Lead: What food service industry wants from Budget

The Lead: Expectations of food service industry from Budget

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 11:09 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio,  Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Elior India, tells us about the issues pertaining to the food service industry and the hopes from the Union Budget.

Ahmed Shariff:  Hi this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. The Pandemic hit every industry including those operating food businesses. The upcoming Budget may come as a glimmer of hope them but let's understand what are there needs and what do they want. To talks about this, we are joined by Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Elior India, a food service company.

Hi Sanjay and welcome to DH Radio.

Sanjay: Hi. It's really nice talking to you. It's a pleasure being on your channel.

Ahmed: That's fantastic. Sanjay my first question to you is how did the pandemic disrupt your business?

Sanjay:  We did see a deacceleration in the business even prior to Covid-19 because of the fact that there was a decline in economic growth. But the onset of Covid-19 was literally like the last nail in the coffin for all foodservice players...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
DH Podcast
Union Budget 2021
The Lead

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 