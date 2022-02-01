This Budget will continue to provide impetus to growth: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.
The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.
She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.
Sitharaman noted that the PM Gati Shakti master plan is based on seven engines of growth.
