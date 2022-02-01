This Budget will continue to give impetus to growth: FM

This Budget will continue to provide impetus to growth: FM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:35 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.

The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.

Sitharaman noted that the PM Gati Shakti master plan is based on seven engines of growth. 

India News
Union Budget 2022
Finance Ministry
Nirmala Sitharaman

