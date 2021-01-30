Budget: AI can help track key metrics in transactions

Union Budget 2021 | AI can help track key metrics in transactions

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2021, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 08:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

AI can digitize B2B processes at scale – speed, costs, and productivity.

Companies doing business in India have a tremendous opportunity to leverage AI across the B2B process flows right from purchase order (PO) to payments and reconciliation.

Today a lot of these processes are manual – hence in-efficient both from a cost and time perspective, e-invoicing is a great first step by the Government of India. This will enable AI-led digitization of invoice acceptance and reconciliation processes for buyers. The next step is to enable tracking payments.

If payment data becomes available, AI can help track key metrics, such as Days Payments Outstanding (DPO) and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) across receivables and payables and start providing actionable insights for companies and the economy as a whole.

This will also help address the key issue for MSMEs– getting paid on time, besides enabling digital lending through cash flow, payment, and invoice data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IT
Economy
Union Budget
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

 