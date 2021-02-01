Atmanirbhar Mission will create global winners in auto

Union Budget 2021 | Atmanirbhar Mission will create global champions in automobiles

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 22:44 ist
Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola. Credit: Special Arrangement

By Bhavish Aggarwal,

Ola welcomes a progressive and growth-oriented budget. Measures under Atma Nirbhar Mission will help create global champions in automobiles, financial services and technology and foster an environment where India becomes integral to global supply chains. Increased investment in insurance & infrastructure will open new avenues of capital.

Improvement in ease of business will transform India into a global innovation hub. We strongly support the government’s clean air focus with our EV plans that will accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable mobility.

(The author is the Chairman and Group CEO of Ola)

