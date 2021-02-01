Union Budget 2021 | Clear objective of reviving India's GDP growth across all sectors

By Dinesh Aggarwal,

As was expected, the Union Budget 2021 has focused on our nation’s growth and brings a very positive sentiment to facilitate the economic reset. While on one hand there is a generous allocation towards the continued fight against COVID and the vaccination drive; on the other side, there is a clear objective of reviving India's GDP growth across all sectors, i.e. agriculture, manufacturing, and services. This was seen in the major fiscal support announced for Farm produce, the PLI scheme of 1.95 Lac crores over 5 years, for boosting manufacturing and the opening of FDI in the Insurance industry up to 74%.

Reflecting on the continued focus on ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’, the Finance Minister has announced extended support for the manufacturing of electronic components & sub-assemblies, including mobile phones.

The public infrastructure has got a strong boost with specific allocation for NHAI for continued vigour on highway construction and improvement of the roads; with specific budget allocation for some of the states, including Assam.

REIT will be vastly encouraged due to the abolition of dividend distribution tax and, this will accelerate the real estate growth, especially since debt financing by FII has been allowed now. This long-awaited concession will steamroll global funding into India's real estate sector leading to a large boom in Housing and Commercial infrastructure.

Specifically for the Electrical Construction Materials industry, reduction of import duties on steel flats & copper scrap, long-awaited revision in the labor laws (including women being allowed to work in night shifts) are some of the significant steps that will create a strong export-led economy in the Manufacturing sector.

With special sops in renewable energy, specifically for Solar; the government aims to encourage domestic production by ensuring a uniform policy across the states. Thus, energy generation & domestic Solar module capacity will essentially remain a key area of focus. One expected similar encouragement for EV adoption in India, but perhaps it was not overtly mentioned in the FM's budget speech.

Focusing on rebuilding India, this is a very positive budget for the industry as the PLI scheme will accelerate growth and encourage global manufacturing companies to create large-scale employment in production and allied areas like product development and design, considering the talent pool which exists across India.

(The author is Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt.Ltd.)