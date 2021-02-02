Union Budget 2021: Encouraging for prospective homebuyers, says Jain Heights MD

By Kishore Jain

The Union Budget 2021-22 reassures the country that the government will take all steps necessary for a post-pandemic economic revival and lays the path towards realisation of the aspirations of making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024. As stated by the finance minister, 2021 is truly a historic year as India celebrates her 75th year of independence.

The year 2021-22 will ensure the vaccine reaches the most vulnerable sections of the country and it will in turn improve the overall customer sentiment and buying behaviour, aiding the revival of the economy. Continuous focus on expanding highways, developing infrastructure, road and rail transport, and metro rail projects will play a crucial role in connecting all corners of the country. It will boost demand for housing in these areas, thereby promoting economic activity and job creation.

This is a Budget for growth with reforms, focusing on healthcare, infrastructure and financial sectors. It establishes a stable tax regime and higher borrowing for capex. Budget 2021-22 has begun a revival mission for economic growth. The tax holiday for affordable housing projects has been extended for another year - till March 31, 2022. The deduction on payment of interest to buyers has also been extended for one more year. This will boost the overall demand for affordable housing. This space has been the fastest-growing one for the real estate sector.

The proposed amendments to allow debt funding through REITs, InvITs will help in attracting more investments in real estate and infrastructure sectors. The proposal to make dividend payments to REITs and Invits exempt from TDS will encourage retail individual investors to explore investment opportunities in REITs.

However, the popular demand for a change in the IT slabs - increasing the limit of Section 80C, and lower home loan interest rates were not announced in the Budget. The steps required to ensure more money in the hands of taxpayers to encourage spending was also not addressed. Touching upon the steep hikes in prices of steel and other metals, the finance minister announced a cut on customs duty on copper scrap from five to 2.5 per cent. The availability of essential construction materials with regulated pricing is crucial for the sector’s growth.

Real estate will continue to be the preferred investment option as the announcements made by the finance minister in the Budget will encourage many prospective homebuyers to make a positive decision in this year.

(The author is Managing Director, Jain Heights)