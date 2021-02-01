Union Budget 2021 | Enhancing professional skills essential

By Mayank Kumar,

Specific instances from the Budget 2021-22 centered on the education sector have been quite encouraging. Following the pandemic, the importance of enhancing professional skills to stay relevant in the job sphere has become rather essential.

For the same, the government’s plans to implement the Higher Education Commission of India with an umbrella body for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding is a significant move added to the Budget 2021-22.

Adding to the movement, the government's proposition to amend the Apprenticeship Act with a budget allocation of 3,000 crores set aside for the existing scheme of The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) to provide ample apprenticeship opportunities for the country's youth is also a great initiative. As part of NEP, academic collaborations with foreign higher educational institutions to regulate and permit dual degrees, joint degrees, and other such mechanisms are also being incorporated.

This is a remarkable move by the government to promote academics and skilling. This also aligns with upGrad's vision where we aim to enable offline institutions to provide online degrees, leveraging our digital capabilities. It also furthers our partnership with foreign institutions, faculty and industry experts to offer a global perspective in the education we offer to our learners.”

He further added, “Hon'ble Finance Minister's announcement of a partnership with the United Arab Emirates to benchmark skill qualifications, certification, and assessment is a very noteworthy move. It complements upGrad's goal of deploying a certified workforce and giving learners a seamless platform to do the same.

The collaborative Training Inter Training Programme (TITP) between India and Japan is a promising move as it gives students a chance at learning vocational skills, techniques and enhances knowledge from the Japanese industries. Setting up a National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) under NEP to further propel the initiative of Digital First Mindset is also quite reassuring as it opens avenues to support teaching and learning activities at a grander scale with educational planning, governance, and other such activities to boost the education eco-system.

(The author is the co-founder of upGrad.)