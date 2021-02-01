Unorganised sector ignored in budget: Traders body

Union Budget 2021 | Unorganised sector ignored in budget, says traders body Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 20:57 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for pictures as she leaves the Finance Ministry to present the annual budget in parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The government is banking on the organised sector which provides only 10 per cent of jobs and has ignored in the Union budget the unorganised sector which provides employment for the rest, an organisation of traders claimed on Monday.

Read | Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance: Economists

Traders and retailers who were previously ignored during the announcement of stimulus packages got disappointed as the budget could not give any relief to this sector, Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal said in his reaction to the budget. "The unorganised sector which provides the maximum employment has been ignored as no relief or concession has been extended to this segment in the budget. It has failed to increase the buying power of consumers. If demand is not raised, all efforts will have no impact on the economy," secretary of the Federation V K Bansal said.

It appears that only the corporate and the agriculture sectors got the benefits of the budget, he said.

Bansal said that the government has focused on the manufacturing sector and declared Rs 1.97 lakh crore production linked incentive for the next 5 years.

"However, tax rates on partnership firms and LLPs were not made on a par with companies as per our demand. We also did not get any benefit in bank interest," he said.

A new provision on input tax credit claim, a good amount money will be blocked in claims if a supplier fails to file his GSTR-01, he said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

unorganised sector
Union Budget
Indian economy
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 