Union Budget 2021 | Welcome the scheme to incentivize digital payments, says LoanTap CEO

By Satyam Kumar

Budget 2021 has clearly defined the directions of the Modi Government’s Digital Drive and Cash-free economy post the Covid-19 era. The proposal of Rs 1,500 crore scheme to incentivize digital payments is a welcome step.

Further, with increased investment threshold for insurance, purchase of bad loans by ARC and INR 2000 crore recapitalization of banks will provide much-needed growth capital to the industry, especially in the financial services sector. Via small credit push and financial inclusion schemes, Fintech sector will drive SME growth and strive to meet consumer expectations.

The government has also emphasized a lot on easing out honest taxpayers' burden. Announcements like reducing the period of assessment reopening to only 3 years (except few cases), auto filing of Capital gain and interest data in ITR, and relief for senior citizens (above the age of 75 years) from filing income tax return shall provide much-required relief to taxpayers.

As expected, in this Budget, Modi Government has focused on Atmanirbhar Bharat. This has translated in terms of Tax holidays for Startups and capital gains exemption extension by one year, further supporting and encouraging new ventures in India.

(The author is CEO & Co-Founder, LoanTap)