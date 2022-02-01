Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 'back-to-business' Budget on Tuesday. Several key announcements to boost made-in-India goods and improved technologies in all sectors. Here's a look at the major allocations in the Union Budget 2022-23: 



Sector/ MinistryAllocation (in crore)
Agriculture and allied activitiesRs 1,32,513.62
DefenceRs 5,25,166.15
EnergyRs 23,116.82
External affairsRs 17,250
FinanceRs 15,38,779.45
HealthRs 86,200.65
Home AffairsRs 1,85,776.55
IT and TelecomRs 88,567.57
North East DevelopmentRs 2,800
Planning and StatisticsRs 5,719.5
Scientific DepartmentsRs 16,870.97
TransportRs 1,99,107.71
Others***Rs 11,23,024.83

*** Others includes a sum of allocations to sectors apart from those mentioned above.

