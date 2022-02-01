Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 'back-to-business' Budget on Tuesday. Several key announcements to boost made-in-India goods and improved technologies in all sectors. Here's a look at the major allocations in the Union Budget 2022-23:





Sector/ Ministry Allocation (in crore) Agriculture and allied activities Rs 1,32,513.62 Defence Rs 5,25,166.15 Energy Rs 23,116.82 External affairs Rs 17,250 Finance Rs 15,38,779.45 Health Rs 86,200.65 Home Affairs Rs 1,85,776.55 IT and Telecom Rs 88,567.57 North East Development Rs 2,800 Planning and Statistics Rs 5,719.5 Scientific Departments Rs 16,870.97 Transport Rs 1,99,107.71 Others*** Rs 11,23,024.83

*** Others includes a sum of allocations to sectors apart from those mentioned above.

