Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 'back-to-business' Budget on Tuesday. Several key announcements to boost made-in-India goods and improved technologies in all sectors. Here's a look at the major allocations in the Union Budget 2022-23:
|Sector/ Ministry
|Allocation (in crore)
|Agriculture and allied activities
|Rs 1,32,513.62
|Defence
|Rs 5,25,166.15
|Energy
|Rs 23,116.82
|External affairs
|Rs 17,250
|Finance
|Rs 15,38,779.45
|Health
|Rs 86,200.65
|Home Affairs
|Rs 1,85,776.55
|IT and Telecom
|Rs 88,567.57
|North East Development
|Rs 2,800
|Planning and Statistics
|Rs 5,719.5
|Scientific Departments
|Rs 16,870.97
|Transport
|Rs 1,99,107.71
|Others***
|Rs 11,23,024.83
*** Others includes a sum of allocations to sectors apart from those mentioned above.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube