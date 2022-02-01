Union Budget 2022: FM launches national tele-mental health programme

Noting the growing mental health problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a National Tele-Mental Health Programme while presenting the Union Budget 2022.
The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru will be the nodal centre of the National Tele-Mental Health Programme, she said.
"The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele-Mental Health Programme will be launched," Sitharaman said.
The programme will consist of 23 tele-mental health centres as a part of the network with Nihmans being the nodal centre. International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru will be providing technical support for these services.
