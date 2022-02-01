Union Budget 2022: FM launches national tele-mental health programme

Noting the growing mental health problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a National Tele-Mental Health Programme while presenting the Union Budget 2022.

Follow live Budget updates here

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru will be the nodal centre of the National Tele-Mental Health Programme, she said.

"The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele-Mental Health Programme will be launched," Sitharaman said.

The programme will consist of 23 tele-mental health centres as a part of the network with Nihmans being the nodal centre. International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru will be providing technical support for these services.

Check out the latest videos from DH: