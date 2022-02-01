Union Budget 2022: FM's measures to boost a nation recovering from Covid-19

While presenting Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few initiatives to aid a nation recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. While unlike last year, no big announcements were made, these initiatives would continue to boost a nation just getting back to its feet.

"At the outset, I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear the adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," Nirmala said.

A digital university will be set up to aid children who have suffered due to the Covid-19-induced closure of educational institutions. "A digital university will be established to provide students across the country access to world-class quality universal education with a personalised learning experience at their doorsteps," said the finance minister.

Further, a National Tele Mental Health programme was also announced "to better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services".

"This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support," Nirmala said.

