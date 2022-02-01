Budget: FM's measures to boost a Covid-recovering India

Union Budget 2022: FM's measures to boost a nation recovering from Covid-19

While unlike last year, no big announcements were made, these initiatives would continue to boost a nation just getting back to its feet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:41 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS File Photo

While presenting Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few initiatives to aid a nation recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. While unlike last year, no big announcements were made, these initiatives would continue to boost a nation just getting back to its feet.

"At the outset, I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear the adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," Nirmala said.

A digital university will be set up to aid children who have suffered due to the Covid-19-induced closure of educational institutions. "A digital university will be established to provide students across the country access to world-class quality universal education with a personalised learning experience at their doorsteps," said the finance minister.

Budget 2022 Live on DH

Further, a National Tele Mental Health programme was also announced "to better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services".

"This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support," Nirmala said.

Check out the latest Covid-19-related videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Covid-19
Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
budget session

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 