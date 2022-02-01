Union Budget 2022 Live: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament, to present Budget at 11 am

After the Economic Survey pegged India's FY23 growth at 8-8.5%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present this year's Budget at 11 am amid the third wave of Covid-19. India is likely to step up spending on infrastructure, health services and social programmes in the Budget to try to set the economy on a firmer footing. Follow DH for live updates.
Memo to FM Sitharaman: Put more money in people’s hands
Indian households, which saw their incomes drop during the Covid-19 pandemic, have a loud and clear message for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2022: Put more money in the hands of the taxpayer to power the fledgling economic recovery.
Salaried employees told DH they want the government to provide more tax relief and put an end to the practice of taxing the interest income from savings instruments such as recurring deposits and fixed deposits.
They also hoped to see an increase in the standard deduction limit, currently at Rs 50,000 per annum.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament
Budget 2022: Capex likely to focus on jobs creation, PLI expansion
India's Budget FY23's Capex thrust is likely to focus on rural welfare and employment generation schemes.
Besides, focus on health, housing and physical infra is expected to continue with areas such as railways and residential projects gaining more traction.
Furthermore, MSMEs in sectors such as tourism, auto ancillaries amongst others might benefit from an enhanced ECLGS programme. In the previous fiscal, the total Capex outlay rose over 30 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 5.54 lakh crore (Budget Estimate).
Budget 2022: US companies look at tax parity, transparency, predictability
American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect “tax parity” in the annual budget to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group said.
Mukesh Aghi, president, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the American companies have high expectations from what Sitharaman would present in her fourth annual budget on Tuesday. The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor.
Union Budget may offer incentives to revive manufacturing
In the wake services sector getting bruised by the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturing may push the next wave of growth in India and the Union Budget is likely to come up with big incentives for the sector.
The incentives will not only include tax holidays and extension of tax benefits to new and emerging units in the sector but also an extension of production-linked benefits to sectors hitherto not covered.
The government had introduced a low corporation tax regime of 15 per centfor new manufacturing companies in 2019 but they had to commence manufacturing by March 31, 2023. Since the pandemic has obstructed setting up production plants and taking certain other regulatory clearances, it is expected the Union Budget in February may extend the time limit by another two years for the new companies to start production in the new plants, official sources told DH.
FM Sitharaman meets President Kovind before presenting Budget 2022
Why Railway Budget was merged in Union Budget
In 2017, the Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget, ending a practice that began in 1924 under the British.
A Niti Aayog commission submitted a white paper recommendation to do away with the practice. The recommendation was submitted to then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
He wrote a letter to the then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to merge the Railway and Union Budgets for the welfare of the Railways and the Indian economy.
Arun Jaitely brought this up in 2016 at the Rajya Sabha and a special committee was constituted to plan the merger of both the Budgets.
Indices open higher; Sensex soars 582 points, Nifty above 17,500 ahead of Budget
Sensex up 677 points, Nifty near 17,500in pre-open with the Budget in focus.
Budget Flashback | Trivia, facts and more
Briefcase to 'bahi khata' to tablet: How Budget presentation adapted to changing times
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1 through a tab instead of a traditional 'bahi khata' for the second year in a row.
The move to ditch the traditional 'bahi khata' came in the wake of pandemic-induced restrictions that prompted a digital overhaul of the annual exercise. Departing from a British tradition passed on to India, FM Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) with the national emblem, wrapped with a ribbon, instead of a briefcase on July 5, 2019, when she presented her first full-time Budget.
FM leaves Ministry of Finance
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget through a tab instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Minsitry of Finance
India's economic growth in 2022-23 could spring a surprise: ASSOCHAM
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, India's economic growth in the upcoming financial year, i.e., 2022-23, can be surprising on the higher side, ASSOCHAM Secretary General said on Monday.
"While the 8-8.5 per cent GDP projections for FY23 are on the back of a high base of 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, ASSOCHAM is of the view that India's economic growth can surprise us on the higher side.
"Even as the pandemic is still raging in most parts of the world, its latest variant is less damaging. Besides, with 75 per cent of eligible Indians fully vaccinated and the booster dose being rolled out, India would be far better prepared to take on the challenges," ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Budget 2022
Health spending from 2009
In the backdrop of Covid-19, the government's health spending assumes significance. Here's a look at how much the Centre shelled out for the health sector over the past years.
Budget trivia: Why is the Budget presented at 11 am on February 1?
In 2017, former FM late Arun Jaitley moved up the Budget presentation from the last day of February, as was done in the colonial era,to the first.
The timing of the Budget wasn't always 11 am.It was 5 pm on the last working day of February until 1999.
This was in practice since the colonial period due to a time difference between New Delhi and Westminster, United Kingdom. The Indian time zone is 4.5 hours ahead of British Summer Time.
During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha requested that the 1999 Union Budget be presented at 11 am.
A look at government's spending in FY22
India needs to spend $1.4 tn to reach $5 tn-economy dream
In order to achieve $5 trillion GDP by FY'25, India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion over this period on infrastructure, according to the Economic Survey.
During financial years 2008-17, India pumped in about $1.1 trillion on infrastructure. However, the challenge is to step up infrastructure investment substantially, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said.
"Keeping this objective in view, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with projected infrastructure investment of around Rs 111 lakh crore ($1.5 trillions) during FY2020-2025 to provide world-class infrastructure across the country, and improve the quality of life for all citizens," it said.
It also envisages to improve project preparation and attract investment, both domestic and foreign in infrastructure.
Markets on Monday
Investors' wealth on Monday gained over Rs 3.33 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying a day ahead of the Union Budget, with the 30-share BSE benchmark rallying about 814 points.
The BSE benchmark index jumped 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent to settle at 58,014.17. During the day, it zoomed 1,057.4 points to 58,257.63.
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow 8-8.5 per cent in the financial year beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Strong GST collection ahead of Budget 2022
GST collection in January crossed Rs 1.38 lakh crore in January, a growth of 15 per cent over the year-ago period, on pick up in economic activity and anti-evasion measures, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to January 30, 2022, is 1.05 crore that includes 36 lakh quarterly returns.
January is the fourth month when Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore, and seventh month in a row when it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.
In December the collection was over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2022 till 3 PM on January 31, 2022, is Rs 1,38,394 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,674 crore, SGST is Rs 32,016 crore, IGST is Rs 72,030 crore (including Rs 35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,674 crore (including Rs 517 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said.
Here are key highlights of Economic Survey 2021-22
* Pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 pc; for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2 pc
* Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23
* Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations
* Growth projections based on oil price projection of $70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of $90
* India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management
* Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal
* Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy
* Air India privatisation key in boosting government's privatisation drive; calls for private participation in all sector
* Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators in the previous year
* India transformed from being among 'Fragile Five' nations to 4th largest forex reserve, giving policy room for manoeuvring
* High WPI inflation is partly due to base effects that will even out, need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices
* Disruptions in the global container market not yet over; will continue to impact the global sea trade
* Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority
* Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.
Abatement of pandemic to kick in virtuous investment cycle, generate jobs: CEA
Pinning hopes on rapid vaccination drive, newly appointed Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday said that abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic would kick in virtuous cycle investment leading to job creation.
Naturally, he said, it will take time to regain confidence because the slowdown in consumption spending is not only a function of the lack of income growth, but also because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and health impact etc.
"So once the pandemic cloud itself is lifted, and many of the contact services come back into their pre-pandemic level...we hope that along with the various measures that the government has taken and private sector capex also kicking in, we will go into a virtuous circle of income generation and employment generation," he said.
Needed: More direct, less indirect, taxes
The presentation of the Union Budget to Parliament is one of the most awaited and watched events of this season. Our democracy requires that not even a rupee be spent by the government unless we give our consent. This consent is given in the form of the passage of the Finance Bill by the Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha’s approval is not needed for the Finance Bill. The Members of Parliament vote on the bill, and approve it on behalf of all of us, the citizens who are also taxpayers.
India's Budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
India is likely to step up spending on infrastructure, health services and social programmes in its annual Budget on Tuesday, to try to set the economy on a firmer footing as it fights a spike in Covid-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.
Economic Survey forecasts 8-8.5% growth in FY23
The Economic Survey on Monday projected India’s economy to grow in the range of 8%-8.5% in the financial year 2022-23 as against a 9.2% expansion likely in the current year, provided there were no further pandemic-related disruptions, the monsoon was normal, oil prices were much lower at $70-$75 per barrel and global supply chain disruptions eased over the course of the year.
