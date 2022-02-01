Union Budget 2022 Live: Futuristic e-Passports with chips to be rolled out in 2022-23

After the Economic Survey pegged India's FY23 growth at 8-8.5%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting this year's Budget amid the third wave of Covid-19. The FM said Union Budget 2022 will focus on macroeconomic growth and will promote fintech and technology-based development. Follow DH for live updates.
A battery swapping policy to be brought out and interoperability standards will be formed. The private sector will be encouraged to boost EV infrastructure: FM Sitharaman
ePassports will be rolled out in 2022-23 for convenience in overseas travel: FM Sitharaman
Next phase of 'Ease of Doing Business' to be launched
With 1486 union laws repealed, Ease of Doing Business 2.0 will be launched. We will follow the idea of a trust-based government. By the time of India@100, half of our population will be in urban India. We need to nurture megacities to become centres of economic growth and need tier-2 and 3 cities to take the mantle in the future.: FM Sitharaman
60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries for PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas. In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for identified beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana: FM
FM's push to digital banking
Digital banking and fintech development have grown in the country. Government is ensuring that these services reach remote areas in India. Taking this forward, we aim to set up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country by banks: FM Sitharaman
Prime Minister's development initiatives for the North East to be implemented with the help of PM Gati Shakti infrastructure to enable livelihood activities for youth and women. It will not be a substitute for existing schemes: FM Sitharaman
Digital DESH e-portal to be launched
Skilling programs will be reoriented. For skilling, upskilling andreskilling of our youth, Digital DESH e-portal will be launched.'One Class One TV Channel' will be increased from 12 to 200 TV Channels to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Recognising the importance of Nari Shakti, during the Amrit Kal, we have revamped the schemes of Women and Child Development Ministry: FM Sitharaman
Five river linking projects finalised
The implementation of the Ken-Betwa link worth Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up to provide irrigation of over 9 lakh hectares of the farmers land providing irrigation, farming andlivelihood facilities to farmers andlocal population: FM Sitharaman
FM extends Credit-linked guarantee scheme till March 2023
The scopes of portals meant to support MSMEs will be widened, with efforts to further formalise the economy. Emergency credit line gave support to more than 1 lakh MSMEs. The hospitlaity sector firms are yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business. The ECLGS will be extended till March 2023 and its guarentee cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 cr to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore: FM Sitharaman
Railways will develop efficient logistics for small farmers andenterprises. 'One station, one product' to help supply chain of local products: FM Sitharaman
PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs andopportunities for the youth. The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23. PM Gati Shakti masterplan will encompass the sevenengines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022 will focus on macroeconomic growth , will promote fintech and technology-based development. It is committed to strengthening the abilities of the poor to stand challenges and will lay the foundation for economic growth over the next 25 years: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
This Budget lays afuturistic for Amrit Kal for women, youth and marginalised communities, big public investment for infrastructure guided by PM Gati Shakti, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The initiatives of the last year's Budget have seen significant progress and financial outlays. Strengthening of the health infrastructure and speedy vaccination program are evident to the entire country: FM Sitharaman
Since 2014, our government's focus has been on empowerment of citizens. Programs have provided housing, cooking gas and water, ensuring inclusive policies. Our government strives to provide the necessary ecosystem to the middle classes: FM Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2022
India's growth is pegged at 9.2 per cent, highest amongst all economies. We are in the midst of the third Covid-19 wave, we are in a strong position to withstand challenges: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament.
Markets in the green ahead of Union Budget 2022
Sensex surged over 600 points and Nifty advanced 159 points in opening trade on Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation in Parliament.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 603.39 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 58,617.56, and the broader Nifty rose 159.25 points or 0.92 per cent to 17,499.10.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.45 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, 28 scrips were trading in the green. ITC and PowerGrid were the laggards.
JUST IN | Union Cabinet approves Budget 2022. The meeting underway at the Parliament has now concluded. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget shortly.
Update | The cabinet meeting at the Parliament has now concluded.
What India Inc wants from Union Budget 2022
Indian companies are counting on yet another pandemic-era Budget to bolster economic growth and their own fortunes.
From approval of an input tax credit to a cut in indirect tax rates, from better policies to regulate the logistics industry to more funds to set up electric vehicle charging stations, India Inc has a long list of expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the Union Budget on February 1.
The short version is this: Put more money in the hands of businesses and taxpayers alike so that they can spend more and revive the economy.
Covid-19 pandemic pushes India's health expenditure to 2.1% of GDP
A significant budgetary increase for the healthcare sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic pushed India's health expenditure to 2.1 per cent of GDP for the first time, bringing it close to the government's policy aspiration.
In the pandemic year, the central and state governments’ budgeted expenditure on the health sector reached 2.1 per cent of GDP in 2021-22, against 1.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.
This is within a touching distance of the government's target of reaching a health expenditure of 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025 as envisaged in the National Health Policy, 2017.
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, other ministers arrive at the Parliament ahead of Budget presentation
Fintech firms demand further liberalisation of tax regime in Budget
The fintech industry has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to further liberalise the tax regime for financial sector startups in the forthcoming Budget, arguing that it has an immense potential to promote financial inclusion and generate significant employment opportunities.
The finance minister is scheduled to present Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1. On expectations of the fintech industry from the Budget, Gaurav Jalan, CEO and Founder – mPokket said all startups, including fintech firms, extensively use stock option to attract and retain talent.
However, employees of such fintech companies exercising their ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) option would not only have to arrange the funds to buy the same but also pay around 35 per cent tax as well since the allotted shares are considered part of their package, he said.
Meet the team behind the Union Budget 2022
Before FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Budget, here'sa look at the high-profile officials who are part of her team and play a key role in shaping of the Union Budget 2022-23.
Memo to FM Sitharaman: Put more money in people’s hands
Indian households, which saw their incomes drop during the Covid-19 pandemic, have a loud and clear message for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2022: Put more money in the hands of the taxpayer to power the fledgling economic recovery.
Salaried employees told DH they want the government to provide more tax relief and put an end to the practice of taxing the interest income from savings instruments such as recurring deposits and fixed deposits.
They also hoped to see an increase in the standard deduction limit, currently at Rs 50,000 per annum.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament
Budget 2022: Capex likely to focus on jobs creation, PLI expansion
India's Budget FY23's Capex thrust is likely to focus on rural welfare and employment generation schemes.
Besides, focus on health, housing and physical infra is expected to continue with areas such as railways and residential projects gaining more traction.
Furthermore, MSMEs in sectors such as tourism, auto ancillaries amongst others might benefit from an enhanced ECLGS programme. In the previous fiscal, the total Capex outlay rose over 30 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 5.54 lakh crore (Budget Estimate).
Budget 2022: US companies look at tax parity, transparency, predictability
American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect “tax parity” in the annual budget to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group said.
Mukesh Aghi, president, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the American companies have high expectations from what Sitharaman would present in her fourth annual budget on Tuesday. The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor.
Union Budget may offer incentives to revive manufacturing
In the wake services sector getting bruised by the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturing may push the next wave of growth in India and the Union Budget is likely to come up with big incentives for the sector.
The incentives will not only include tax holidays and extension of tax benefits to new and emerging units in the sector but also an extension of production-linked benefits to sectors hitherto not covered.
The government had introduced a low corporation tax regime of 15 per centfor new manufacturing companies in 2019 but they had to commence manufacturing by March 31, 2023. Since the pandemic has obstructed setting up production plants and taking certain other regulatory clearances, it is expected the Union Budget in February may extend the time limit by another two years for the new companies to start production in the new plants, official sources told DH.
FM Sitharaman meets President Kovind before presenting Budget 2022
Why Railway Budget was merged in Union Budget
In 2017, the Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget, ending a practice that began in 1924 under the British.
A Niti Aayog commission submitted a white paper recommendation to do away with the practice. The recommendation was submitted to then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
He wrote a letter to the then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to merge the Railway and Union Budgets for the welfare of the Railways and the Indian economy.
Arun Jaitely brought this up in 2016 at the Rajya Sabha and a special committee was constituted to plan the merger of both the Budgets.
Indices open higher; Sensex soars 582 points, Nifty above 17,500 ahead of Budget
Sensex up 677 points, Nifty near 17,500in pre-open with the Budget in focus.
Budget Flashback | Trivia, facts and more
Briefcase to 'bahi khata' to tablet: How Budget presentation adapted to changing times
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1 through a tab instead of a traditional 'bahi khata' for the second year in a row.
The move to ditch the traditional 'bahi khata' came in the wake of pandemic-induced restrictions that prompted a digital overhaul of the annual exercise. Departing from a British tradition passed on to India, FM Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) with the national emblem, wrapped with a ribbon, instead of a briefcase on July 5, 2019, when she presented her first full-time Budget.
FM leaves Ministry of Finance
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget through a tab instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.
Markets live on DH
Markets closed on a positive note taking cues from the Economic Survey on Monday. D-Street is now bracing itself for FM's second pandemic Budget.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Minsitry of Finance
India's economic growth in 2022-23 could spring a surprise: ASSOCHAM
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, India's economic growth in the upcoming financial year, i.e., 2022-23, can be surprising on the higher side, ASSOCHAM Secretary General said on Monday.
"While the 8-8.5 per cent GDP projections for FY23 are on the back of a high base of 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, ASSOCHAM is of the view that India's economic growth can surprise us on the higher side.
"Even as the pandemic is still raging in most parts of the world, its latest variant is less damaging. Besides, with 75 per cent of eligible Indians fully vaccinated and the booster dose being rolled out, India would be far better prepared to take on the challenges," ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Budget 2022
Health spending from 2009
In the backdrop of Covid-19, the government's health spending assumes significance. Here's a look at how much the Centre shelled out for the health sector over the past years.
Budget trivia: Why is the Budget presented at 11 am on February 1?
In 2017, former FM late Arun Jaitley moved up the Budget presentation from the last day of February, as was done in the colonial era,to the first.
The timing of the Budget wasn't always 11 am.It was 5 pm on the last working day of February until 1999.
This was in practice since the colonial period due to a time difference between New Delhi and Westminster, United Kingdom. The Indian time zone is 4.5 hours ahead of British Summer Time.
During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha requested that the 1999 Union Budget be presented at 11 am.
A look at government's spending in FY22
India needs to spend $1.4 tn to reach $5 tn-economy dream
In order to achieve $5 trillion GDP by FY'25, India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion over this period on infrastructure, according to the Economic Survey.
During financial years 2008-17, India pumped in about $1.1 trillion on infrastructure. However, the challenge is to step up infrastructure investment substantially, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said.
"Keeping this objective in view, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with projected infrastructure investment of around Rs 111 lakh crore ($1.5 trillions) during FY2020-2025 to provide world-class infrastructure across the country, and improve the quality of life for all citizens," it said.
It also envisages to improve project preparation and attract investment, both domestic and foreign in infrastructure.
Markets on Monday
Investors' wealth on Monday gained over Rs 3.33 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying a day ahead of the Union Budget, with the 30-share BSE benchmark rallying about 814 points.
The BSE benchmark index jumped 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent to settle at 58,014.17. During the day, it zoomed 1,057.4 points to 58,257.63.
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow 8-8.5 per cent in the financial year beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Strong GST collection ahead of Budget 2022
GST collection in January crossed Rs 1.38 lakh crore in January, a growth of 15 per cent over the year-ago period, on pick up in economic activity and anti-evasion measures, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to January 30, 2022, is 1.05 crore that includes 36 lakh quarterly returns.
January is the fourth month when Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore, and seventh month in a row when it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.
In December the collection was over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2022 till 3 PM on January 31, 2022, is Rs 1,38,394 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,674 crore, SGST is Rs 32,016 crore, IGST is Rs 72,030 crore (including Rs 35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,674 crore (including Rs 517 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said.
Here are key highlights of Economic Survey 2021-22
* Pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 pc; for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2 pc
* Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23
* Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations
* Growth projections based on oil price projection of $70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of $90
* India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management
* Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal
* Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy
* Air India privatisation key in boosting government's privatisation drive; calls for private participation in all sector
* Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators in the previous year
* India transformed from being among 'Fragile Five' nations to 4th largest forex reserve, giving policy room for manoeuvring
* High WPI inflation is partly due to base effects that will even out, need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices
* Disruptions in the global container market not yet over; will continue to impact the global sea trade
* Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority
* Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.