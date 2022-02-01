MSMEs upset with criteria for credit guarantee scheme

Union Budget 2022: MSMEs upset with eligibility criteria of credit guarantee scheme

The economic survey revealed that out of Rs 4.5 lakh crore allocated for ECLGS, only 66% could be utilised

Reshab Shaw
Reshab Shaw, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) lamented over the eligibility criteria of the expanded Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) on Tuesday, highlighting that they will be a hindrance to the exhaustion of the fund.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s fourth Budget expanded the ECLGS guarantee cover by Rs 50,000 crore to a total amount of Rs 5 lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related enterprises.

“They have expanded the industries for the scheme, had they given a top-up of another 10% to the already suffering sectors like manufacturing, more amount could have been availed,” said R Ramamurthy, spokesperson, All India Council of Association of MSMEs (AIMA). 

The economic survey presented on Monday revealed that out of Rs 4.5 lakh crore allocated for ECLGS, only 66% could be utilised. 

“A separate guideline for eligibility criteria to avail ECLGS scheme could have been formulated”, said a Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) spokesperson.

K E Raghunathan, Convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations believes that the ECLGS scheme has been made as a scapegoat. “What is required is modification in eligibility criteria. Sad there is no announcement to offer specific packages for sectors affected”.

The industry is also unhappy with nothing being done to mitigate the menace of inflated input costs. “High cost of raw materials is impacting businesses of MSMEs, we were expecting import duties to be reduced for certain items,” said Ramamurthy.

However, the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme has been announced facilitating additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for Micro and Small Enterprises.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MSMEs
credit
Loans
business
Union Budget 2022
Union Budget

What's Brewing

Myanmar activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

Myanmar activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 