Union Budget 2022: What the agriculture sector expects
Union Budget 2022: What the agriculture sector expects
updated: Jan 27 2022, 16:45 ist
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the healthcare sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
16:44
Budget allocation: Steady rise in Agri sector over the years
16:43
Budget 2022 and agriculture: Low expectations despite hardships
The expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget in rural areas are surprisingly lukewarm despite the hardships. One reason could be the sheer size, diversity, complexity and nature of externalities that affect the rural economy, especially agriculture. The combination of festering problems in agriculture, few employment opportunities beyond agriculture in rural areas and, more recently, Covid have created a potent cocktail of complexities aggravated by rising prices. Unless the government makes amends in the Budget, it may be too little, too late.
Hello readers and welcome to sector-wise coverage of Union Budget 2022. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the agriculture sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
Budget allocation: Steady rise in Agri sector over the years
Budget 2022 and agriculture: Low expectations despite hardships
The expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget in rural areas are surprisingly lukewarm despite the hardships. One reason could be the sheer size, diversity, complexity and nature of externalities that affect the rural economy, especially agriculture. The combination of festering problems in agriculture, few employment opportunities beyond agriculture in rural areas and, more recently, Covid have created a potent cocktail of complexities aggravated by rising prices. Unless the government makes amends in the Budget, it may be too little, too late.
Read more
Hello readers and welcome to sector-wise coverage of Union Budget 2022. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the agriculture sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.