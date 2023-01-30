Union Budget 2023 | What defence sector expects from Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
Policy-driven Capex for defence indigenisation, import substitution and PLIs, energy security and strategic sectors such as semiconductors will sustain and may increase: Deepak Shenoy, CFO, Wolken Software
"Focus on fiscal consolidation (towards FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.5%), and CAPEX allocation will continue.Policy-driven Capex fordefence indigenisation, import substitution and PLIs, green energy mandate, energy security and strategic sectors such as semiconductorswill sustain and may increase.Also, being a pre-election year budget, less likelihood of any cut in Direct Taxes, but expect a reduction in Indirect Taxes to help reduce the cost of manufacturing and increase consumption. TheMSMEsector is one of the largest employers andcontributorsto GDP and exports. Extending the PLI scheme to this sector will help growth, exports and import substitution.Ease of doing business, Cost of Compliance and decriminalisation of offences should be actively worked upon to create animprovedinvestment climate in the private sector.IT, ITES and Technology startups have faced challenges in the toplines and manpower costs. Measures to incentivise employment, ESOP tax deferment for all startups, and MAT reduction from the existing 15%, to ease working capital will help the survival and consolidation of startups."
We hope budget outlays investments in Aerospace and Defence that attract global manufacturers to set up manufacturing in India: Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Technologies
“The Indian Engineering R&D sector has strengthened India’s position as a manufacturing and innovation hub in alignment with the government’s Make in India program. As a leader in ER&D, Tata Technologies is at the intersection of four connected sectors: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing & IT, and our expectation from the Union Budget extends across these sectors. We commend the initiatives that have already been undertaken by the government for promoting EV manufacturing in India, which has encouraged us to utilise our product engineering capabilities to help our customers develop great EV products for India as well as global markets. We hope that the government will continue supporting the EV adoption program while encouraging the adoption of next-gen technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Industry 4.0, Cloud Computing and Robotics, which will enable the Manufacturing enterprises of tomorrow. We also hope the budget outlays investments in Aerospace and Defence that attract global manufacturers to set up manufacturing in India. In this year’s Union Budget, it would also be good to see more investments and programs associated with upskilling and technical training, as this is an important factor towards enhancing employability, addressing the shortage of skilled resources and providing thrust to the Make in India program. We are looking forward to a steady growth-oriented budget to give a positive impetus to the economy.”
Budget should include more subsidies for drone pilots for their training and skilling programmes with govt partnerships: Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace
"The drone industry budget expectations will be Service Linked Incentive. The industry is huge and its main aim is to receive a major nitro boost propulsion for Service Linked Incentives schemes as for every 1 indigenous drone manufacturer in the country, there are more than 450 drone service providers. With this India is nearing to its goal of becoming the global hub for drone technology. The budget should include more subsidies for drone pilots for their training and skilling programmes with government partnerships. The industry budget should be used for drone applications in fields like defence, mining, logistics and transportation with providing jobs."